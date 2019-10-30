NiSource Reaffirms FY19 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, electric utility NiSource Inc. (NI) reaffirmed its adjusted net operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2019.

For fiscal 2019, company continues to project adjusted net operating earnings in the range of $1.27 to $1.33 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.31 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company now projects 2019 capital investments in a range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion, up from the prior guidance range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, the company now expects adjusted net operating earnings in the range of $1.36 to $1.40 per share, capital investments in a range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion. The Street projects earnings of $1.38 per share for the year.

The company also expects to grow its adjusted earnings per share and dividend by 5 to 7 percent annually and make capital investments of $1.7 to $2.0 billion each year through 2022.

