NiSource Reaffirms 2024 Adj. EPS Guidance

NiSource Inc. (NI) reaffirmed 2024 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.70-1.74 as well as annual 6-8% adjusted EPS growth and annual 8-10% rate base growth for the 2023-2028 period. The company's 2024-2028 base capital expenditure plan is $16.4 billion.

Q2 Results:

NiSource, on a GAAP basis, reported net income available to common shareholders of $85.8 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $39.9 million, or $0.09 per share, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.21 compared to $0.11. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Second quarter operating revenue was $1.10 billion, flat with a year ago.

