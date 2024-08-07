News & Insights

NiSource Reaffirms 2024 Adj. EPS Guidance

August 07, 2024 — 06:54 am EDT

NiSource Inc. (NI) reaffirmed 2024 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.70-1.74 as well as annual 6-8% adjusted EPS growth and annual 8-10% rate base growth for the 2023-2028 period. The company's 2024-2028 base capital expenditure plan is $16.4 billion.

Q2 Results:

NiSource, on a GAAP basis, reported net income available to common shareholders of $85.8 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $39.9 million, or $0.09 per share, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.21 compared to $0.11. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Second quarter operating revenue was $1.10 billion, flat with a year ago.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

