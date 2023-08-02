News & Insights

NiSource Raises 2023 EPS Guidance To Upper Half Of Range

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) said the company is raising 2023 non-GAAP NOEPS guidance to the upper half of $1.54 to $1.60. Also, the company reaffirmed annual non-GAAP NOEPS growth of 6-8% through 2027.

On a GAAP basis, second quarter net income available to shareholders was $39.9 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to $53.2 million, or $0.12 per share, a year ago. Non-GAAP net operating earnings to shareholders was $50.3 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to $53.9 million, or $0.12 per share, last year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

