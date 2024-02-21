NiSource Q4 Profit Down, Misses Estimates; Lifts FY24 Earnings View In Line Or Above Market - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

NiSource Inc. (NI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $225.6 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $230.8 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $239.3 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2024, NiSource lifted its adjusted net operating earnings per share guidance and now expects $1.70 to 1.74, compared to previously expected $1.68 to 1.72 per share.

The Street is looking for earnings of $1.70 per share for the year.

The company said the 5-year $16 billion base capital expenditure plan drives 2023-2028 annual rate base growth of 8-10% and annual adjusted net operating earnings per share growth of 6-8%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.