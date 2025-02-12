News & Insights

NiSource Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates; Lifts FY25 Forecast, Backs Outlook For 2025-2029 - Update

February 12, 2025

(RTTNews) - Utility company NiSource Inc. (NI), while reporting weak earnings in its fourth quarter below market view, on Wednesday raised fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings outlook, and reaffirmed mid-term targets for 2029.

For fiscal 2025, NiSource now expects adjusted earnings per share of $1.85 to $1.89, compared to previous estimate in the range of $1.84 to $1.88. In fiscal 2024, adjusted earnings per share were $1.75.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $1.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The base capital expenditure plan is increased to $19.4 billion, a $100 million increase from the prior outlook of $19.3 billion.

Further, the firm reaffirmed expected adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 percent to 8 percent annually for the 2025-2029 period.

In its fourth quarter, NiSource's earnings decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $223.9 million, or $0.47 per share, compared with $225.6 million, or $0.50 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings were $231.2 million or $0.49 per share for the period, compared to $239.3 million or $0.53 per share a year ago. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, NiSource shares were gaining around 1 percent to trade at $38.81.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

