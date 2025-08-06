NiSource Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

NiSource Inc. NI has reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 22 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents by 4.8%. The bottom line was higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings by a penny.



On a GAAP basis, the company reported an EPS of 22 cents compared with 19 cents in the prior-year quarter.

NI’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $1.28 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion by 11.3%. The top line also increased 18.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.08 billion.

Highlights of NI’s Earnings Release

Total operating expenses amounted to $1.02 billion, up 20.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $0.85 billion.



Operating income totaled $262.9 million, up 10.9% from the year-ago figure of $237 million.



Net interest expenses amounted to $139.1 million, up 7.6% from the prior-year quarter’s $129.3 million.



Total gas distribution in Sales and Transportation (excluding weather) was recorded at 114.4 Million British Thermal Units per day (MMDth), down 2.8% from the prior-year quarter’s 117.7 MMDth.



Total electric sales (excluding weather) were recorded at 3,994.2 gigawatt-hours (GWh), up 0.5% from the prior-year quarter’s 3,974.5 GWh.

NI’s Financial Update

NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025, were $0.34 billion compared with $0.157 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debts (excluding those due within a year) as of June 30, 2025, were $14.47 billion compared with $12.07 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash flows from operating activities in the first half of 2025 were $1.18 billion compared with $0.9 billion in the first half of 2024.



NI’s liquidity as of June 30, 2025, was $2.4 billion, which is sufficient to meet near-term obligations.

NI’s 2025 Guidance

The company reaffirmed 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.85-$1.89 per share, narrowing it to the upper half of the range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.88 per share, a tad higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



NI expects to witness an earnings CAGR of 6-8% through 2029. It expects a capital expenditure of $19.4 billion for the 2025-2029 period.

NI’s Zacks Rank

NiSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Recent Releases

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported second-quarter 2025 EPS of 71 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 6%.



CMS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 7.51%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $3.58, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.19%.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP posted second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents by 14.7%.



CNP’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $1.75, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.02%.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 75 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 19.05%.



XEL’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.79%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $3.81, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.86%.

