NiSource Q1 Earnings Rise; Guides FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI), an energy holding company, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income available to the shareholders increased to $510.7 million from $474.8 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.06 versus $1 last year.

Adjusted net income available to shareholders increased to $509.6 million from $462.3 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.06 versus $0.98 last year.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.02 to $2.07 and has raised its long-term adjusted earnings per share CAGR to 9% to 10% for the period from 2026 through 2033.

In the pre-market trading, 0.52% higher at $48.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.