NiSource Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

NiSource NI reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 98 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents by 8.9%. The bottom line increased 15.3% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure of 85 cents. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



On a GAAP basis, the company reported an EPS of $1 compared with 77 cents in the prior-year quarter. The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings is due to a 2-cent impact of one-time items.

NI’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $2.18 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion by 17.5%. The top line also increased 27.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.70 billion.

NiSource, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NiSource, Inc Quote

Highlights of NI’s Earnings Release

Total operating expenses amounted to $1.42 billion, up 26.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.12 billion.



Operating income totaled $759.4 million, up 30.2% from the year-ago figure of $583.4 million.



Net interest expenses amounted to $132.8 million, up 14.2% from the prior-year quarter’s $116.3 million.



Total gas distribution in Sales and Transportation was recorded at 230.9 Million British Thermal Units per day (MMDth), up 11.4% from the prior-year quarter’s 207.3 MMDth.



Total electric sales were recorded at 4,011.7 gigawatt-hours (GWh), up 9.9% from the prior-year quarter’s 3,648.9 GWh.

NI’s Financial Update

NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, were $0.26 billion compared with $0.157 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debts (excluding those due within a year) as of March 31, 2025, were $12.83 billion compared with $12.07 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash flows from operating activities in the first quarter of 2025 were $686.4 million compared with $456.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

NI’s 2025 Guidance

The company reaffirmed its 2025 non-GAAP earnings in the band of $1.85-$1.89 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.87 per share, which is on par with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



NI expects to witness an earnings CAGR of 6-8% through 2029. It expects capital expenditures of $19.4 billion for the 2025-2029 period.

NI’s Zacks Rank

NiSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported first-quarter 2025 EPS of $1.02, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 2.9%.



CMS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.84%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $3.59, reflecting year-over-year growth of 7.49%.



WEC Energy Group WEC posted first-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.27 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 by 3.7%.



WEC’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 6.95%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $5.24, reflecting year-over-year growth of 8.49%.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 84 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 9.7%.



XEL’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.52%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $3.81, reflecting year-over-year growth of 8.86%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.