NiSource Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Lag, EPS Growth Rate Up

NiSource Inc. NI reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06, which matches the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 8.2% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure.



On a GAAP basis, the company reported an EPS of $1.06 compared with $1 in the prior-year quarter.

NI’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $2.37 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 billion by 2.5%. However, the top line increased 9.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $2.17 billion.

NiSource, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NiSource, Inc Quote

Highlights of NI’s Earnings Release

Total operating expenses amounted to $1.54 billion, up 8.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.17 billion. The year-over-year increase in expenses was due to the higher cost of energy and an increase in operation and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $822.9 million, up 10.8% from the year-ago figure of $742.6 million.



Net interest expenses amounted to $191.6 million, up 44.3% from the prior-year quarter’s $132.8 million.



Total gas distribution in Sales and Transportation (excluding weather) was recorded at 124 Million British Thermal Units per day (MMDth), down 1.4% from the prior-year quarter’s 125.8 MMDth.



Total electric sales (excluding weather) were recorded at 3,991.7 gigawatt-hours (GWh), down 0.5% from the prior-year quarter’s 4,011.7 GWh.

NI’s Financial Update

NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026, were $71.9 million compared with $110.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Long-term debts (excluding those due within a year) as of March 31, 2026, were $15.46 billion compared with $15.46 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Net cash flows from operating activities in first-quarter 2026 were $442.3 million compared with $686.4 million in first-quarter 2025.



NI’s total liquidity as of March 31, 2026, was nearly $4.5 billion, which is sufficient to meet near-term obligations.

NI’s 2026 Guidance

The company reaffirmed its 2026 non-GAAP earnings in the range of $2.02-$2.07. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $2.05, which is within the company’s guided range.



NI now expects earnings to witness a CAGR of 9-10% through 2033, up from the previous prediction of 8-9%.



NiSource anticipates a capital expenditure of $28.6 billion for 2026-2030. The consolidated capital expenditure plan includes utility system modernization initiatives and roughly $7.6 billion in strategic data center infrastructure investments.

NI’s Zacks Rank

NiSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Dominion Energy, Inc. D posted first-quarter 2026 operating earnings of 95 cents per share, up 2.2% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 89 cents by 6.7%. Results benefited from favorable weather and renewable natural gas tax credit income. Dominion Energy gained from the continued load momentum tied to data centers, a key demand lever in its regulated footprint.



The quarter’s operating revenues rose 23.2% from the year-ago period to $5.02 billion and beat the consensus mark of $4.28 billion by 17.3%.



NextEra Energy NEE reported first-quarter 2026 results with adjusted earnings per share of $1.09, up 10.1% from 99 cents a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents per share by 11.2%.



NEE’s total operating revenues were $6.70 billion, up 7.3% year over year, but lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.20 billion by 7%. A key highlight was NextEra Energy Resources’ record renewables and storage origination, which added 4 gigawatts to backlog.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL reported first-quarter 2026 operating earnings of 91 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also surpassed the year-ago quarter’s figure by 8.3%.



Revenues of $4.02 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.22 billion by 4.8%. However, the figure increased 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $3.9 billion.





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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.