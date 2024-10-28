NiSource price target raised to $38 from $37 at BofA

BofA analyst Ross Fowler raised the firm’s price target on NiSource (NI) to $38 from $37 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm, which maintains its FY24, FY25 and FY26e EPS estimates of $1.72, $1.85 and $2.01, respectively, sees valuation “steadily grinding higher” as the company continues to execute at or above its annual guidance midpoint and re-bases higher off actuals.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.