NiSource price target raised to $38 from $35 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on NiSource (NI) to $38 from $35 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 preview for the power and utilities group. The firm says the sector is “reconciling an inevitability higher load outlook.”
Read More on NI:
- NiSource price target raised to $38 from $35 at Wells Fargo
- NiSource price target raised to $36 from $34 at BMO Capital
- NiSource reinstated with a Buy at BofA
