NiSource Postpones Remarketing Of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) said, due to market conditions, it has decided to postpone at option the remarketing of up to 862,500 shares of Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share, originally issued on April 19, 2021 as part of the company's equity units.

NiSource noted that it has decided to postpone the remarketing of the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock to the next remarketing period expected to occur in November 2023.

