NiSource (NYSE:NI) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at NiSource (NYSE:NI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on NiSource is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$23b - US$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, NiSource has an ROCE of 5.0%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.8%, it's still a low return by itself.

NYSE:NI Return on Capital Employed December 13th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NiSource compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The returns on capital haven't changed much for NiSource in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 5.0% and the business has deployed 35% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, NiSource has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. And with the stock having returned a mere 38% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

