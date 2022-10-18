NiSource (NYSE:NI) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating NiSource (NYSE:NI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on NiSource is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$25b - US$3.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, NiSource has an ROCE of 5.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.7%.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of NiSource's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 5.0% and the business has deployed 36% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From NiSource's ROCE

In summary, NiSource has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 8.8% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

