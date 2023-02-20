NiSource (NI) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

NiSource Inc. NI is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Feb 22, before market open. NiSource delivered a negative earnings surprise of 9.1% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to reflect in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

The new electric and gas rates came into effect during the second half of 2022, which are likely to have a positive impact on NiSource’s earnings.



Stable demand from its customers are likely to have boosted fourth-quarter earnings. NiSource expects increased prices associated with certain materials and supplies that could have adversely impacted its earnings.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 49 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 25.64%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.56 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 10.43%.

Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: NiSource has an Earnings ESP of +1.03%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



DTE Energy DTE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 23, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.8% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



DTE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is $6.23, implying a year-over-year increase of 3.75%.



Edison International EIX is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 23, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



EIX’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 2.97%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $4.76, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.12%.



Sempra Energy SRE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 28, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



SRE’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 5.71%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $8.96, implying a year-over-year increase of 0.7%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





