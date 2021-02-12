NiSource (NI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

NiSource, Inc NI is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 earnings on Feb 17, before the market opens. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 109.46% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

With the revival of economic activities, demand from NiSource’s Commercial and Industrial (C&I) group is gradually returning to the pre-pandemic levels. Also, continuously improving demand from residential customers is likely to have prevailed in the December quarter. Further, the utility’s cost-management and regulatory solutions are likely to have supported its financials.



Moreover, the new gas rates that were effective in September and December 2020 are likely to positively impact the upcoming earnings results. Also, management informed that the company utilized $1.1 billion of net proceeds to pay debt, reducing its outstanding obligations and capital servicing costs in the fourth quarter.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2020 sales is pegged at $1.48 billion, which indicates an increase of 6.07% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 32 cents, which indicates a decline of 28.89% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote

Earnings ESP: NiSource has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



ONE Gas, Inc. OGS is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 17. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.36% and is Zacks #3 Ranked, presently.



Exelon Corporation EXC is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and is a #3 Ranked player at present.



Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exelon Corporation (EXC): Free Stock Analysis Report



NiSource, Inc (NI): Free Stock Analysis Report



ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.