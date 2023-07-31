NiSource (NI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

NiSource Inc. NI is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 earnings on Aug 2, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings were on par with expectations.

Factors to Note

NiSource’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the new electric and gas rates that came into effect in the first half of this year.



The company’s regulated assets, efficient capital investment recovery mechanism and strong balance sheet are expected to have boosted the company’s margins.



NiSource’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have been affected by high interest rates and fluctuations in weather conditions.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating an increase of 8.3% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.16 billion, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 2.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from electric operations is pegged at $414.72 million, down 10.7% from the previous quarter’s figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from gas distribution operations stands at $751.76 million, down 50% from the previous quarter’s figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



ALLETE Inc. ALE is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8 before the market opens. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. PEG is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 1, before the market opens. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Eversource Energy ES is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 31 after the market closes. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.91% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allete, Inc. (ALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eversource Energy (ES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.