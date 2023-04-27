NiSource (NI) to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

NiSource Inc. NI is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 3, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.04% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

NiSource’s earnings are likely to have benefited from the new electric and gas rates that came into effect in the past 12 months. The bottom line is also expected to have gained from Columbia Gas of Ohio's new rates that became effective during the first quarter.



Cost-saving initiatives and efficiency in operation are keeping the operation and maintenance expenses under control. This, in turn, is expected to have boosted the company’s margins.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NiSource’s earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4%.



The same for revenues is pinned at $1.94 billion, implying a 3.72% increase year over year.

Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



PPL Corporation PPL is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 4, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PPL’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 7.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NJR’s earnings is pinned at 42 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.44%.



Northwest Natural NWN is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 4, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.46% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



NWN’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 3.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pinned at $1.93 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.22%.



Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +115.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The bottom-line estimate for BEP is pegged at loss of 13 cents per unit, implying a year-over-year improvement of 18.75%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





