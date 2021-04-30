NiSource (NI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

NiSource, Inc NI is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 earnings on May 5, before the market opens. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.25% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

The first-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from rising demand for utility services from Commercial and Industrial (C&I) group as economic activities are gradually becoming normal, supported by steady demand from residential customers.



In the March quarter, its subsidiary Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) started operations at Indiana-based wind projects. These projects produce electricity in a way that saves costs, thus, aiding the upcoming results.



Also, new gas rates effective during December 2020 and January 2021, and new electric rate applicable to February 2021 are expected to have boosted earnings in first quarter. Further, the utility’s cost-management is likely to have strengthened its financials.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2021 sales is pegged at $1.92 billion, which indicates an increase of 19.52% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share stands at 77 cents, which indicates a 1.32% rise from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote

Earnings ESP: NiSource has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and is currently a #3 Ranked player.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3, presently.



Duke Energy Corporation DUK is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 10. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and is currently a #3 Ranked player.

