NiSource (NI) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

NiSource Inc. NI is slated to release third-quarter 2022 financial results on Nov 7, before market open. NiSource delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.3% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

The new gas rates implemented at Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) at the end of the third quarter are likely to have a positive impact on NiSource’s upcoming earnings.



Cost-savings initiatives and less financing needs due to the delay of some capital projects are likely to lower expenses and have a positive impact on third-quarter earnings.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings per share is pegged at 11 cents, on par with the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $996.6 million, indicating a 3.9% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote

Earnings ESP: NiSource has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NI carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat earnings estimates this reporting cycle.



Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 4. BEP has an Earnings ESP of +28.57% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEP’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per unit indicates 62.3% and 132.9% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Ameren Corporation AEE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 4. AEE has an Earnings ESP of +1.4% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Ameren’s long-term (three to five-year) earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE’s 2022 and 2023 EPS indicates 6.2% and 7% year-over-year growth, respectively.



The AES Corporation AES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 4. AES has an Earnings ESP of +3.42% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



AES Corp.’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 8.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AES’ 2022 and 2023 EPS indicates 5.9% and 10% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

