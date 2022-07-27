NiSource (NI) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

NiSource Inc. NI is slated to release second-quarter 2022 financial results on Aug 3 before market open. NiSource delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.3% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

The new gas and electric rates effective for different units this year are expected to have boosted NiSource’s upcoming earnings. The economic development in NI’s service territories and investments in organic projects are likely to boost second-quarter results. However, inflationary cost pressures might have offset some upsides in the second quarter.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings per share is pegged at 13 cents, on par with the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.12 billion, indicating a 13.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote

Earnings ESP: NiSource has an Earnings ESP of -23.08%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NI carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry who have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.



WEC Energy Group WEC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 2 before market open. WEC Energy has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. WEC’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is projected at 6.1%.



DTE Energy DTE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Jul 28 before market open. DTE Energy has an Earnings ESP of +3.41% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. DTE’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6%.



Entergy Corporation ETR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug 3 before market open. Entergy has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. ETR’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.7%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.