NiSource (NI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

NiSource Inc. NI is slated to release first-quarter 2022 financial results on May 4 before market open. NiSource delivered an earnings surprise of 2.6% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

The new gas rates effective in Kentucky in the first quarter and in Maryland and Pennsylvania from the fourth quarter of 2021 are expected to have boosted the upcoming earnings. The economic development in NiSource’s service territories and investments in organic projects are likely to boost first-quarter results.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 earnings per share is pegged at 76 cents, indicating a 1.3% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.87 billion, indicating a 21.1% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NI this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote

Earnings ESP: NiSource has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry who have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.



WEC Energy Group WEC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 2 before market open. WEC Energy has an Earnings ESP of +1.69% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. WEC’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.1%.



MGE Energy MGEE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5 before market open. MGE Energy has an Earnings ESP of +3.63% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. MGEE’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.1%.



Dominion Energy D is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5 before market open. Dominion Energy has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. D’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.1%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.