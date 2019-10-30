NiSource (NI) Reports Break-Even Earnings in Q3, Issues View

NiSource Inc. NI reported break-even earnings in third-quarter 2019. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings was pegged at 4 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company delivered earnings of 10 cents.



On a GAAP basis, NiSource reported a loss of 2 cents.



Guidance



For 2019, NiSource reaffirmed its 2019 earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $1.27-$1.33, whose midpoint of $1.30 is in line with the current Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company currently expects capital investment in the range of $1.7-$1.8 billion.



For 2020, the company expects to make capital investments in the range of $1.7-$1.8 billion and deliver earnings in the band of $1.36-$1.40. Also, the company expects non-GAAP EPS and dividend growth of 5-7% annually. It also expects to make capital investments of $1.7-$2.0 billion each year through 2022.



Zacks Rank



NiSource has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Other Utility Releases



NextEra Energy, Inc NEE reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.39 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 by 5.3%.



Xcel Energy Inc XEL posted third-quarter 2019 operating earnings of $1.01 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 3.8%.



American Electric Power Co., Inc AEP reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 by 12.3%.



