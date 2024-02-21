NiSource (NI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

NiSource NI reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 53 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents by 1.9%. The bottom line increased 6% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure of 50 cents. On a GAAP basis, the company reported an EPS of 50 cents compared with 52 cents in the prior-year quarter.



NI reported earnings of $1.60 for 2023 compared with $1.47 per share in 2022, which reflects a year-over-year increase of 8.8%.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $1.42 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion by 10.3%. The top line also decreased 3.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.7 billion.



NI reported total revenues of $5.5 billion for 2023 compared with $5.85 billion in 2022, which reflects a year-over-year decrease of 5.9%.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses amounted to $1.06 billion, down 20.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.34 billion due to lower energy.



Operating income totaled $362.6 million, down 0.8% from the year-ago figure of $365.5 million.



Net interest expenses amounted to $141 million, up 38.5% from the prior-year quarter’s $101.8 million.



Total gas distribution in Sales and Transportation was recorded at 259.1 Million British Thermal Units per day (MMDth), down 3.6% from the prior-year quarter’s 268.7 MMDth.



Total electric sales were recorded at 3,604.6 gigawatt-hours (GWh), up 4.6% from the prior-year quarter’s 3,446.3 GWh.

Financial Update

NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2023 were $2.24 billion compared with $40.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debts (excluding those due within a year) as of Dec 31, 2023 were $11.05 billion compared with $9.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash flows from operating activities in 2023 were $1.93 billion compared with $1.41 billion in 2022.

Guidance

The company raised 2024 non-GAAP earnings to the band of $1.70-1.74 from the 1.68-1.72 band projected earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.71 per share, which is lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



NI expects to witness an earnings CAGR of 6-8% through 2028. It also projects an investment of $16 billion during the 2024-2028 period.

Zacks Rank

NiSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

