NiSource (NI) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

NiSource Inc. NI reported first-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 75 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line also declined 2.6% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 77 cents per share.



On a GAAP basis, NiSource reported first-quarter 2022 EPS of 94 cents, up 30.6% from 72 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $1,873.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,872 million by 0.06%. The top line improved 21.2% from $1,545.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for the first quarter amounted to $1,273 million, up 14.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $1112.4 million, due to the higher cost of energy, operating and maintenance trackers and taxes.



Operating income was $600.3 million, up 38.6% from the year-ago figure of $433.2 million.



Net interest expenses in the reported quarter were down 1.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $83.7 million.

Financial Update

NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2022 were $114.5 million, up from $84.2 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debts (excluding amounts due within a year) as of Mar 31, 2022 were $9,179.8 million compared with $9,183.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Net cash flows from operating activities in first three months of 2022 were $579.8 million compared with $448.3 million in first three months of 2021.

Guidance

NiSource reiterated the 2022 non-GAAP net operating earnings guidance in the range of $1.42-$1.48 per share and expects earnings to witness a CAGR of 7-9% from 2021 through 2024, including a near-term annual growth rate of 5-7% through 2023.



NiSource plans to make capital investments of nearly $10 billion during the 2021-2024 period. From 2022, through 2024, NiSource plans to invest $2 billion in renewable projects.

Zacks Rank

NiSource currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

