NiSource (NI) Q1 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Sales Beat

NiSource Inc. NI reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 2.7% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure of 75 cents.



On a GAAP basis, the company reported EPS of 71 cents compared with 94 cents in the prior-year period.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $1,966 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,935 million by 1.6%. The top line also increased 5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1,873.3 million.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses in the quarter amounted to $1,435 million, up 12.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,273 million due to higher energy costs.



Operating income totaled $531 million, down 11.5% from the prior-year period’s level of $600.3 million.



Net interest expenses came in at $108.9 million, up 30.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $83.7 million.

Financial Update

NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2023, were $106.4 million compared with $40.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022. The company had $2.3 billion in net available liquidity as of Mar 31, 2023.



Long-term debts (excluding those due within a year) as of Mar 31, 2023 were $10,264.7 million compared with $9,523.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash flows from operating activities in first-quarter 2023 were $683.4 million compared with $579.8 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

NiSource reaffirmed its 2023 non-GAAP net operating earnings guidance in the range of $1.54-$1.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.57 per share, which is on par with the midpoint of the company’s guided range. NI expects to witness an earnings CAGR of 6-8% from 2024 through 2027.



It also projects an investment of $15 billion during 2023-2027.

Zacks Rank

NiSource currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

