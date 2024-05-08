NiSource (NI) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

NiSource NI reported first-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 85 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 4.9%. The bottom line increased 10.4% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure of 77 cents.



On a GAAP basis, the company reported an EPS of 77 cents compared with 71 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $1.71 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion by 17.5%. The top line also decreased 13.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.97 billion.

NiSource, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NiSource, Inc Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses amounted to $1.12 billion, down 22.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.44 billion due to lower energy.



Operating income totaled $583.4 million, up 9.9% from the year-ago figure of $531 million.



Net interest expenses amounted to $116.3 million, up 6.8% from the prior-year quarter’s $108.9 million.



Total gas distribution in Sales and Transportation was recorded at 207.3 Million British Thermal Units per day (MMDth), up 6.7% from the prior-year quarter’s 194.3 MMDth.



Total electric sales were recorded at 3,648.9 gigawatt-hours (GWh), up 1.8% from the prior-year quarter’s 3,582.8 GWh.

Financial Update

NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2024 were $0.102 billion compared with $2.24 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Long-term debts (excluding those due within a year) as of Mar 31, 2024 were $11.72 billion compared with $11.05 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Net cash flows from operating activities in the first three months of 2024 were $456.2 million compared with $683.4 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

The company expects 2024 non-GAAP earnings in the band of $1.70-1.74 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.71 per share, which is lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



NI expects to witness an earnings CAGR of 6-8% through 2028. It has increased its capital expenditure plan for the 2024-2028 period to $16.4 billion from the previous projection of $16 billion.

Zacks Rank

NiSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc.’s NEE first-quarter earnings of $0.91 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.40 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 7.3%.



AVANGRID, Inc. AGR reported first-quarter earnings of 88 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 23.9%.



AGR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings stands at $2.23 per share, which calls for a year-over-year improvement of 6.7%.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW reported first-quarter earnings of 15 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents by 850%.



PNW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.76 per share, which suggests a year-over-year improvement of 7.9%.





Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.