NiSource (NI) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates, Narrows 2022 View

NiSource Inc. NI reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter’s earnings by a penny, respectively.



On a GAAP basis, NiSource reported third-quarter 2022 EPS of 12 cents, on par with the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $1,089.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $997 million by 9.3%. The top line increased 13.6% from $959.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses in the third quarter amounted to $932.8 million, up 14.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $812.3 million due to higher energy costs.



The operating income was $156.7 million, up 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $147.1 million.



Net interest expenses in the reported quarter were $91.6 million, up 8.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $84.4 million.

Financial Update

NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2022, were $35.8 million, down from $84.2 million as of Dec 31, 2021. NiSource had $0.9 billion in net available liquidity as of Sep 30, 2022.



Long-term debts (excluding amounts due within a year) as of Sep 30, 2022, were $9,521.2 million compared with $9,183.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Net cash flows from operating activities in the first nine months of 2022 were $1,523 million compared with $1,292.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Guidance

NiSource narrowed its 2022 non-GAAP net operating earnings guidance to the range of $1.44-$1.46 from the earlier range of $1.42-$1.48 per share. The company expects earnings to witness a CAGR of 6-8% from 2021 through 2027, including a near-term annual growth rate of 5-7% through 2023. NiSource initiated 2023 non-GAAP EPS guidance in the range of $1.50-$1.57.



NiSource expects its 2022 and 2023 capital expenditure to be in the range of $2.4-$2.7 billion and $2.8-$3.1 billion, respectively,



NiSource remains on track to make capital investments totaling nearly $15 billion in 2023-2027. Capital investments for renewable projects of $2.2 billion are expected.

Zacks Rank

NiSource currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 7.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is 56 cents, implying growth of 36.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 79 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 2.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FE’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is 53 cents, indicating growth of 3.92% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.18 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XEL’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is 67 cents, suggesting growth of 15.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.

