NiSource (NI) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for NiSource (NI). Shares have lost about 2.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is NiSource due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for NiSource, Inc before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

NiSource Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Lag, EPS Growth Rate Up



NiSource Inc. reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06, which matches the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 8.2% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure.



On a GAAP basis, the company reported an EPS of $1.06 compared with $1 in the prior-year quarter.

NI’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $2.37 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 billion by 2.5%. However, the top line increased 9.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $2.17 billion.

Highlights of NI’s Earnings Release

Total operating expenses amounted to $1.54 billion, up 8.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.17 billion. The year-over-year increase in expenses was due to the higher cost of energy and an increase in operation and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $822.9 million, up 10.8% from the year-ago figure of $742.6 million.



Net interest expenses amounted to $191.6 million, up 44.3% from the prior-year quarter’s $132.8 million.



Total gas distribution in Sales and Transportation (excluding weather) was recorded at 124 Million British Thermal Units per day (MMDth), down 1.4% from the prior-year quarter’s 125.8 MMDth.



Total electric sales (excluding weather) were recorded at 3,991.7 gigawatt-hours (GWh), down 0.5% from the prior-year quarter’s 4,011.7 GWh.

NI’s Financial Update

NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026, were $71.9 million compared with $110.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Long-term debts (excluding those due within a year) as of March 31, 2026, were $15.46 billion compared with $15.46 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Net cash flows from operating activities in first-quarter 2026 were $442.3 million compared with $686.4 million in first-quarter 2025.



NI’s total liquidity as of March 31, 2026, was nearly $4.5 billion, which is sufficient to meet near-term obligations.

NI’s 2026 Guidance

The company reaffirmed its 2026 non-GAAP earnings in the range of $2.02-$2.07. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $2.05, which is within the company’s guided range.



NI now expects earnings to witness a CAGR of 9-10% through 2033, up from the previous prediction of 8-9%.



NiSource anticipates a capital expenditure of $28.6 billion for 2026-2030. The consolidated capital expenditure plan includes utility system modernization initiatives and roughly $7.6 billion in strategic data center infrastructure investments.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review over the past two months.

VGM Scores

At this time, NiSource has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

NiSource has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

NiSource belongs to the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry. Another stock from the same industry, AES (AES), has gained 3.1% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

AES reported revenues of $3.18 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.7%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares with $0.27 a year ago.

AES is expected to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +45.1%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

AES has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

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NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.