NiSource Lifts FY23 Adj. Earnings View, Inline Or Above Market - Update

(RTTNews) - Utility NiSource Inc. (NI), while announcing higher fourth-quarter earnings, on Wednesday raised its fiscal 2023 adjusted net operating earnings forecast, in line or above market estimates.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted net operating earnings in a range of $1.54 to $1.60 per share, higher than previously expected range of $1.50 to $1.57 per share.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.54 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, NiSource reaffirmed its commitment to annual adjusted net operating earnings per share growth of 6 percent to 8 percent through 2027.

NiSource President and CEO Lloyd Yates said, "Delivering earnings above our 2022 guidance and raising our 2023 guidance range are a testament to our team's sustained and consistent execution of our strategy. Our top tier and achievable growth plan unveiled at our 2022 Investor Day puts us on a path to drive compelling total shareholder returns of 9 percent to 11 percent annually."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.