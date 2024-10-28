NiSource initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage of NiSource (NI) with a Buy rating and $39 price target The firm likes shares and sees “unique acceleration with re-rating potential,” citing $10B-plus of upside capex potential from data centers and renewables build-outs as well as “net favorable regulatory backdrops in key states,” the analyst tells investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NI:
- NiSource price target raised to $38 from $37 at BofA
- Nisource (NI) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- NiSource price target raised to $38 from $35 at Barclays
- NiSource price target raised to $38 from $35 at Wells Fargo
- NiSource price target raised to $36 from $34 at BMO Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.