NiSource Inc. Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $52.0 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $49.4 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $44.6 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $52.0 Mln. vs. $49.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.11

