Markets
NI

NiSource Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NiSource Inc. (NI):

-Earnings: $49.4 million in Q3 vs. -$186.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.12 in Q3 vs. -$0.49 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $47.1 million or $0.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.09 per share

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.32 to $1.36

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular