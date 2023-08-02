NiSource Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $39.9 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $53.2 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50.3 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $39.9 Mln. vs. $53.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.09 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.12

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.