NiSource Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $413.0 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $281.7 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $328.7 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $413.0 Mln. vs. $281.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.77

