NiSource Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $61.8 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $205.1 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $290.9 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $290.9 Mln. vs. $307.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81

