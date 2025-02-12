NiSource Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $223.9 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $225.6 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $231.2 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $223.9 Mln. vs. $225.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.50 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.