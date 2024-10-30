NiSource Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $85.7 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $77 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.9 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $85.7 Mln. vs. $77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.19 vs. $0.17 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 - $1.74

