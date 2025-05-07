NiSource Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $474.8 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $344.3 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $462.3 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $474.8 Mln. vs. $344.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.77 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.85 - $1.89

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.