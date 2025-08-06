NiSource Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $102.2 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $85.8 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101.9 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $102.2 Mln. vs. $85.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.19 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.85 - $1.89

