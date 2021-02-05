NiSource, Inc (NI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2021

NiSource, Inc (NI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NI was $22.76, representing a -25.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.46 and a 16.36% increase over the 52 week low of $19.56.

NI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). NI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.79. Zacks Investment Research reports NI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.26%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NI as a top-10 holding:

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TPYP with an increase of 15.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NI at 10000%.

