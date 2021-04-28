NiSource, Inc (NI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

NiSource, Inc (NI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.56, the dividend yield is 3.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NI was $25.56, representing a -6.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.24 and a 21.19% increase over the 52 week low of $21.09.

NI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). NI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.2. Zacks Investment Research reports NI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .25%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates.

Interested in gaining exposure to NI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NI as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

iShares Trust (IFRA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IFRA with an increase of 23.03% over the last 100 days. UTES has the highest percent weighting of NI at 4.61%.

