NISOURCE Earnings Preview: Recent $NI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NISOURCE ($NI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,587,391,452 and earnings of $0.52 per share.

NISOURCE Insider Trading Activity

NISOURCE insiders have traded $NI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MELODY BIRMINGHAM (EVP & President NI Utilities) sold 7,151 shares for an estimated $225,578

SHAWN ANDERSON (EVP & CFO) sold 6,730 shares for an estimated $216,975

WILLIAM JR. JEFFERSON (EVP, Chief Op & Safety Officer) sold 4,364 shares for an estimated $139,953

NISOURCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of NISOURCE stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NISOURCE Government Contracts

We have seen $1,280,208 of award payments to $NI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

