NISOURCE Earnings Preview: Recent $NI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NISOURCE ($NI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,587,391,452 and earnings of $0.52 per share.
NISOURCE Insider Trading Activity
NISOURCE insiders have traded $NI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MELODY BIRMINGHAM (EVP & President NI Utilities) sold 7,151 shares for an estimated $225,578
- SHAWN ANDERSON (EVP & CFO) sold 6,730 shares for an estimated $216,975
- WILLIAM JR. JEFFERSON (EVP, Chief Op & Safety Officer) sold 4,364 shares for an estimated $139,953
NISOURCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of NISOURCE stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 6,991,608 shares (+88.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $242,259,217
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 5,653,829 shares (+41.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $195,905,174
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,850,176 shares (+238.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $133,408,598
- INVESCO LTD. removed 3,269,268 shares (-37.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $113,280,136
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,130,795 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $108,482,046
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,991,393 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $103,651,767
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,577,288 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,741,106
NISOURCE Government Contracts
We have seen $1,280,208 of award payments to $NI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NATURAL GAS UTILITY SERVICE: $443,750
- NATURAL GAS TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FOR THE FBI ACADEMY LOCATED IN QUANTICO, VA.: $217,290
- NATURAL GAS LDC UTILITY SERVICE - FCI CUMBERLAND FOR FY24. 15-1060: $125,000
- OTHER FUNCTIONS - NATURAL GAS LDC UTILITY SERVICE FMC LEXINGTON: $108,697
- NATURAL GAS LDC UTILITY SERVICE - FCI CUMBERLAND FOR FY24. 15-1060: $100,607
