NiSource beats quarterly profit estimates on strong natgas demand

May 3 (Reuters) - NiSource Inc NI.N beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as more customer additions helped drive natural gas demand higher in its key operating regions.

The U.S. electric and gas utility company supplies natural gas to nearly four million customers across the six U.S. states, including Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Even though U.S. gas futures saw a massive drop in the quarter on rising output and mostly mild weather so far this winter, NiSource benefited from the addition of new customers and favorable rates for gas distribution.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 77 cents per share in the quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 75 cents per share.

The Merrillville, Indiana-based company also reaffirmed its annual adjusted earnings forecast.

Sale of minority interest in its electric utility unit, Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), remains on track, it said.

