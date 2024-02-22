NiSource Announces $900 Mln ATM Equity Offering Program

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced the launch of an at-the-market equity or ATM offering program on Thursday.

The company said it has partnered with financial institutions like Barclays Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC to sell up to $900 million of its common stock by December 31, 2025.

These agreements authorize the firms as sales agents and forward sellers, allowing sales through methods like the New York Stock Exchange.

NiSource intends to utilize the proceeds from the common stock sales for general corporate purposes, including funding capital expenditures, working capital, and repaying existing debts.

