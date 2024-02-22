News & Insights

Markets
NI

NiSource Announces $900 Mln ATM Equity Offering Program

February 22, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced the launch of an at-the-market equity or ATM offering program on Thursday.

The company said it has partnered with financial institutions like Barclays Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC to sell up to $900 million of its common stock by December 31, 2025.

These agreements authorize the firms as sales agents and forward sellers, allowing sales through methods like the New York Stock Exchange.

NiSource intends to utilize the proceeds from the common stock sales for general corporate purposes, including funding capital expenditures, working capital, and repaying existing debts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.