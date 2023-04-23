Nishimatsuya Chain (TYO:7545) Price Target Increased by 5.00% to 1,963.50

The average one-year price target for Nishimatsuya Chain (TYO:7545) has been revised to 1,963.50 / share. This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior estimate of 1,870.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,565.50 to a high of 2,415.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.14% from the latest reported closing price of 1,648.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nishimatsuya Chain. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7545 is 0.04%, a decrease of 19.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 4,414K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 1,316K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 595K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 368K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 331K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 242K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7545 by 7.45% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

