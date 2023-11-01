Nishimatsuya Chain (TYO:7545) Price Target Increased by 27.09% to 2,527.90

The average one-year price target for Nishimatsuya Chain (TYO:7545) has been revised to 2,527.90 / share. This is an increase of 27.09% from the prior estimate of 1,989.00 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,020.00 to a high of 3,291.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.30% from the latest reported closing price of 1,940.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nishimatsuya Chain. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7545 is 0.05%, an increase of 9.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 4,409K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 1,316K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 595K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 372K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7545 by 0.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 347K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7545 by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 242K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

