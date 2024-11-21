Nishi-Nippon Railroad Reports Revenue Growth Despite Profit Decline

Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. (JP:9031) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. reported a 5.6% increase in operating revenue to 208.1 billion yen for the six months ending September 30, 2024, although profit attributable to owners declined by 15.6% to 9.3 billion yen. The company forecasts a 26.8% decrease in annual profit for the fiscal year ending March 2025, despite an 8.1% rise in operating revenue.
For further insights into JP:9031 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.