Nishi-Nippon Railroad Reports Revenue Growth Despite Profit Decline

Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. (JP:9031) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. reported a 5.6% increase in operating revenue to 208.1 billion yen for the six months ending September 30, 2024, although profit attributable to owners declined by 15.6% to 9.3 billion yen. The company forecasts a 26.8% decrease in annual profit for the fiscal year ending March 2025, despite an 8.1% rise in operating revenue.

For further insights into JP:9031 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.