Nishi-Nippon Railroad Reports Revenue Growth Despite Profit Decline

November 21, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. (JP:9031) has released an update.

Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. reported a 5.6% increase in operating revenue to 208.1 billion yen for the six months ending September 30, 2024, although profit attributable to owners declined by 15.6% to 9.3 billion yen. The company forecasts a 26.8% decrease in annual profit for the fiscal year ending March 2025, despite an 8.1% rise in operating revenue.

