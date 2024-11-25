Niraku GC Holdings Sees Growth in Revenue Amid Profit Dip

Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. (HK:1245) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. reported a 12.2% increase in gross pay-ins and a 7.3% rise in revenue for the six months ending September 2024 compared to the previous year. However, the company’s profit before income tax slightly declined, and profit attributable to owners decreased by ¥171 million. Despite these mixed results, the board declared an interim dividend of ¥0.09 per share, maintaining the same dividend as the previous year.
For further insights into HK:1245 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.