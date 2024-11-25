Niraku GC Holdings Sees Growth in Revenue Amid Profit Dip

Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. (HK:1245) has released an update.

Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. reported a 12.2% increase in gross pay-ins and a 7.3% rise in revenue for the six months ending September 2024 compared to the previous year. However, the company’s profit before income tax slightly declined, and profit attributable to owners decreased by ¥171 million. Despite these mixed results, the board declared an interim dividend of ¥0.09 per share, maintaining the same dividend as the previous year.

