Niraku GC Holdings Declares Interim Dividend Amid Tax Considerations

Niraku GC Holdings, Inc. has announced an interim dividend of ¥0.09 or HK$0.005 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024, payable on January 10, 2025. Shareholders can apply for reduced withholding tax rates under applicable tax treaties, but must submit necessary documentation by December 16, 2024. The dividend payment will be subject to Japanese withholding tax, with varying rates depending on shareholder residency and tax agreements.
